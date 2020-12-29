11-year-old Abilene boy battling rare condition connected to COVID-19

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A GoFundMe page has been set up by the family of an 11-year-old Abilene boy who is battling a rare condition connected to COVID-19 at Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth.

Family members tell BigCountryHomepage.com that 11-year-old Cason Abbott was diagnosed with Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C), a condition that can cause inflammation in different organs, including the lungs, heart, brain, and kidneys, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

While the cause of the condition isn’t entirely known, CDC says “many children with MIS-C had the virus that causes COVID-19, or had been around someone with COVID-19.”

Cason was diagnosed with COVID-19 in November, according to family members.

If you would like to donate to Cason’s cause, click here.