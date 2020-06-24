11-year-old girl dies in Clyde house fire

CLYDE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — An 11-year-old girl has died after a house fire in Clyde.

The Clyde Volunteer Fire Department (CVFD)says the call came in just after 3:30 Tuesday afternoon at a home on Private Road 1205.

Nearby construction workers reportedly came to try and help before first responders arrived, but were unable to save the girl.

CVFD says the girl was in the bedroom where the fire originated.

State Fire Marshals are assisting in the investigation, which is ongoing.

There were no other injuries reported.

