110 new COVID-19 cases, 71 total hospitalizations reported in Taylor County

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Taylor County Public Health District reports 110 new COVID-19 positive cases and 39 recoveries.

Statistics released Sunday show that of the 110 new cases, 47 are from PCR tests and 63 are from antigen tests.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 6,321 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date. 2,220 of these cases remain active.

Thirty-nine patients recovered, but 71 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below:

