117th COVID-19 related death reported in Taylor County, 66 new cases

TAYLOR COUNTY (KTAB/KRBC) – One new COVID-19-related deaths and 66 positive cases have been reported in Taylor County.

Statistics released Tuesday show that of the 66 new cases, 43 are from PCR tests and 23 are from antigen tests.

A social media post reveals the newest death is a female in her 80s with pre-existing conditions.

161 patients recovered, but 104 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 8,193 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date. 2,840 of these cases remain active.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below: