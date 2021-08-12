12.5% of 120 new COVID-19 cases reported in Taylor Co. are kids

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Taylor County Public Health District is reporting 120 new COVID-19 cases, 15 of which are kids ages 0-19.

There are currently 1,065 active cases, which is the most since Feb. 15 when there were 1,278. However, numbers were not reported for the next six days due to the February freeze, so it’s likely the county met that number more recently than Feb. 15.

This is the second consecutive day the district has reported triple digit new cases, which is the first time that’s happened since Jan. 28-29.

Among the 120 new cases are 15 children ages 0-19, including three pre-K kids and five elementary students. There have been 69 new cases in this age group in the last week, and 171 in the last month.

Hendrick Health is reporting 77 patients hospitalized with the virus, 89% of whom have not been fully vaccinated. In the ICU, 94% of patients have not been fully vaccinated.