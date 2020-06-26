12 new COVID-19 cases in Taylor Co., 76 active

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Taylor County Public Health District is reporting 12 new COVID-19 cases.

The 12 new positives and seven recoveries brings the total number of active cases to 76, and 339 total positive cases reported in Taylor County this year.

There have been 7,954 tests administered, and 258 have recovered.

Four people are currently hospitalized with the virus in Taylor County.

