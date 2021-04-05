12 new COVID-19 cases reported over Easter weekend, one new death

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Twelve new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death have been reported in Taylor County over Easter weekend.

Statistics released Monday show that of the 12 cases, 3 came from PCR tests, and 9 came from antigen tests. Currently, there are 11 people hospitalized.

The latest death reported is a a male in his 50s.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 15,422 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to date. 138 of these cases remain active.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below: