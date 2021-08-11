112 new COVID-19 cases reported in Taylor Co., patients being hospitalized at higher rate

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Taylor County Public Health District is reporting 112 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

Wednesday’s count is the highest since Jan. 29, when there were 154 new cases reported.

Hendrick Health is reporting 77 patients hospitalized with the virus in Taylor County, 88.17% of whom have not been vaccinated, and 94.4% of ICU patients who have not received a COVID-19 vaccine.

There are 14 new cases in children ages 0-19, which continues an upward trend over the last 30 days.

In the last month, there have been 156 cases in children aged 0-19, which accounts for almost 8% of the total cases in this age group since the first COVID-19 case was reported in Taylor County on March 26, 2020.

Cases continue to climb among children ages 0-19

A higher percentage of patients are being hospitalized than in previous months.

Before the recent surge, the last time Taylor County saw this many hospitalizations was on Jan. 24, when there were 87 in the hospital out of 2,682 active cases. That equates to 3.24% of active cases hospitalized.

On Wednesday there were 77 patients hospitalized on just 961 active cases. That equates to 8.01% of active cases hospitalized.

The Hendrick Health Community Safety Dial remains at Level 5: Critical.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, 54,944 Taylor County residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 46,070 are fully vaccinated.