123 new COVID-19 cases in Taylor County, 149 recoveries

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – One hundred twenty-three new positive COVID-19 cases and 149 recoveries have been reported in Taylor County.

Statistics released Saturday show that of the 123 new cases, 28 are from PCR tests and 95 are from antigen tests.

One hundred forty-nine patients recovered, but 109 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 8,756 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date. 2,812 of these cases remain active.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below: