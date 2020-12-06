126th COVID-19 related death reported in Taylor County, 102 new cases

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – One new COVID-19-related death and 102 positive cases have been reported in Taylor County.

Statistics released Sunday show that of the 102 new cases, 46 are from PCR tests and 56 are from antigen tests.

A social media post reveals the newest death is a male in his 70s, it is unknown if he had preexisting conditions.

Ninety patients recovered, but 112 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 8,857 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date. 2,822 of these cases remain active.

According to Hendrick Health, Abilene is still on critical level (Level 5) with 65 Hendrick Health employees quarantined, 0 ICU beds available, and 16.76% COVID-19 hospitalizations out of total hospital capacity for Trauma Service Area D (TSA-D), as reported by the State (Day 5 above 15% threshold).