ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The All Kind Animal Initiative will break ground in early August to build a $13.1 million Pet Adoption and Resource Center, also known as the PARC.

All Kind Executive Director, Molly Moser, told KTAB/KRBC the new facility will set the bar for animal adoption facilities not only in Abilene but also in Texas.

“We’re raising the bar of animal welfare here in Abilene, and I think moving from this shelter to a brand new location, it’s not going to be hidden. It’s going to be on a main street and right in your face, and so people are going to be proud of what we’re going to have for the animals in our care,” said Moser.

City Council gave the approval for construction to begin on the facility. This is a project that has been four and a half years in the making. All Kind staff has worked diligently to raise the required $5.5 million in funding to begin construction. The new facility will be much bigger and give staff more room to work, as well as more room for the animals.

“Having more room to move around. We’re growing and improving in so many areas. Having a full medical suite will allow us to do so much more, take better care of the animals and just continue to grow,” said Animal Care Supervisor Shelby Lawrence.

Once construction begins in August, the new facility will take approximately a year and a half to two years to complete.