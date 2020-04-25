13 new COVID-19 cases in Abilene, total of 216

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – 13 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Taylor County, bringing up the total number of confirmed cases to 216.

Most Abilene COVID-19 patients are in self isolation, however several are hospitalized and three are deceased.

AbiMar Foods became a hotspot for the virus and contributed to a large portion of this week’s increase in positive cases.

Since March 31, 10% of their entire workforce tested positive for COVID-19. All 500-600 employees were tested.

As of April 13, AbiMar closed both of their factory locations in town and will reopen soon with several prevention policies in place, under guidance of the City.

Other Abilene locations connected to COVID-19 include DRI, the Abilene-Taylor County Public Health District, Walmart on Southwest Drive, and the Robertson and Middleton Prison Units.

City Manager Robert Hanna is also currently in self-isolation due to possible exposure to a positive COVID-19 patient.

The City of Abilene will provide updates on COVID-19 each afternoon.

