13 new COVID-19 cases in Taylor County, 12 recoveries

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Thirteen new cases of COVID-19 and 12 recoveries have been reported in Taylor County.

Statistics released Monday show that of the 13 new cases, 0 are from PCR tests and 13 are from antigen tests.

Twelve patients recovered, but 21 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 3,424 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date. There are currently 662 active cases.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below: