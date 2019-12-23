13 people, including person of interest, shot at Chicago memorial party

(NBC) – Thirteen people were wounded early Sunday, one critically, in a shooting at a Chicago house party that was being held as a memorial.

The shooting on the city’s south side stemmed from a dispute at a house party that was “given in memorial of a subject slain in April,” Chief of Patrol Fred Waller said at a news conference.

He said shots were first fired just after 12:30 a.m ET.

The victims range in age between 16 and 48 and suffered “different and various gunshot wounds to their bodies.” Six of the victims were in serious condition Sunday while one man remained critical after being shot in the lower back.

Two people of interest were in police custody, police said Sunday. One of them was arrested with a weapon, while the other was among those who were injured.

The second person of interest, a 25-year-old male, was in serious condition with wounds to the lower body.

Waller said police recovered a revolver.

Waller described three different shooting scenes at the residential location in the city’s Englewood neighborhood.

The shooting started inside, and then more shots were fired as people began spilling out of the house. He said shots were also fired at a third place in the vicinity.

He described the shooting as an “isolated incident.”

Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who met with victims at the University of Chicago Medical Center, pleaded with people to put down their guns, NBC Chicago reported.

“A lot of young people feel they’re at risk if they don’t carry a gun, but I’m telling them that they are if they do,” she said. “When you fire a weapon, you’re inflicting life-long harm not just on yourself but everyone that’s affected by gun violence.”

Lightfoot urged witnesses to “overcome their fears” and provide information to authorities. Then, she said, police can track down those “responsible for this terrible act of cowardice.”