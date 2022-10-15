CLYDE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- Since 2015, Clu Burnham and his wife and kids have ran 13 Vultures Haunted Estate. This two acres of ghoulish fun includes the house itself, a creepy cemetery, witches woods, abandoned corn field and butchers barn.

“We been married 40 years and we were always big Halloween fans. We always decorated the house up big… We decided one day lets buy a house and make our own haunted house and here we are,” Burnham said.

For their eighth year, the 20 member cast will be presenting the story of a pair of brothers who inherited the farm. One becoming an undertaker and and the other a butcher. Each year, their business ventures grow more and more.

“The first year all we had was the house the next year we added the barn, then we added the woods. It just evolves every year, it’s something different,” said Burnham.

Burnham says the house is a huge undertaking, dressing the set with their 50 years of collected Halloween decorations as well as orchestrating their actors. All well worth it when they get to see a good scare said Burnham.

“We’ve had big college football players run all the way to the highway, leave their girlfriends behind and just run off,” Burnham said.

The 13 Vultures Haunted Estate is located on I-20 between Baird and Clyde at 3516 Interstate 20 West. It is open every Saturday and the last Friday in October from 7:30 p.m. to Midnight.