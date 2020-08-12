13-year-old injured in Abilene hit-and-run

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene family is asking the public for help after their 13-year-old boy was struck by a hit-and-run driver.

Rey Martinez was walking home from his friend’s house Sunday night when he was hit by a car. The incident happened at 2300 block of N. 12th around 9:00 p.m.

According to Ernesto Martinez, Rey’s dad, the 13-year-old boy ended with a broken ankle, a fractured skull, and a concussion. Ernesto is now asking the public for help identifying the driver.

The Abilene Police Department is now looking for the driver; they are currently looking at physical evidence recovered at the scene to identify the type of vehicle.

“A witness or witnesses say it was possibly a 4-door sedan, but the evidence I mentioned doesn’t support that right now,” said Rick Tomlin, APD’s Public Information Officer. At the moment, no vehicle or driver have been identified.

Rey was taken into Hendrick Medical Center and then flown into Cook Children’s in DFW. He is now in Abilene going through the recovery process.