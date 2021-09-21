132 new COVID-19 cases reported in Taylor Co., hospitalizations lowest in a month

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Taylor County Public Health District is reporting 132 new COVID-19 cases.

No new deaths were reported for the first time in nearly two weeks.

There have been 467 COVID-19 deaths reported in Taylor County, including 32 since Sept. 1. There were 33 total COVID-19 deaths reported in the county in May, June, July, and August combined.

The health district says due to a change in staffing, the only statistics that will be reported until Sept. 22 are new cases, deaths, active cases, and seven-day positivity rate.

Demographic information is not being provided for new cases or deaths.

Attempts to reach the City of Abilene and Abilene Taylor County Public Health District to obtain demographic information on the latest deaths have gone unanswered.

Over the last seven days, 13.23% of those who have been tested have returned positive results.

Abilene ISD is reporting 21 new cases in students Tuesday, including six elementary students, eight in middle school, and five high schoolers. There are currently 153 active cases among AISD students, and 28 among staff, for a grand total of 181 active cases in the district.

Wylie ISD reports two new cases in students, including one at East elementary and one at West Intermediate. There are two new cases among staff members in the district. Throughout WISD, there are 35 active cases among students and 16 staff, totaling 51 active cases.

There are currently 2,525 active COVID-19 cases in Taylor County and 77 hospitalizations reported Tuesday, including 20 in the ICU.

Hendrick Health is reporting an additional 19 hospitalizations in Brownwood. Of those total 96 patients hospitalized, 80 have not been fully vaccinated. Of the 29 total ICU patients, 24 are not fully vaccinated.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, 1,343 vaccines were administered last week, down from 1,688 the week before. The most administered in one week in the county were 8,411 from March 1-7.

The data shows 61,975 people in the county have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 52,857 have been fully vaccinated.