137 pets adopted during Clear the Shelters, one week left

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC) – 137 pets found a forever home last week during the Clear the Shelters pet adoption drive.

In a social media post, the City of Abilene Animal Services thanked the community for the support shown during last week’s pet adoption drive.

The event will continue to take place during the last week of August.

Animal shelters across the country have been teaming up with NBC and Telemundo stations to find loving homes for pets in need with the Clear The Shelters pet adoption campaign.

This is the sixth consecutive year the stations have spearheaded the pet adoption initiative to communities nationwide. Since 2015, NBC and Telemundo owned stations’ Clear The Shelters campaign has helped more than 410,000 pets find new homes.