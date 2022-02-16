ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Claudie C. Royals banquet returned to the Abilene Convention Center Tuesday night, and ushered in the memorial event’s 13th year by highlighting current activists continuing the work the civil rights leader embraced throughout his life.

The annual dinner and awards banquet takes place every year on February 15th, named Claudie Royals day in the City of Abilene – declared in 2006.

The event began with words from its master of ceremonies, Abilene Mayor Anthony Williams, followed by brief remarks from one of Royals’ son, Matthias.

Once dinner was served, guests were treated to moving speeches and performances. Two high school seniors were also given honors for their exemplary dedication to school, Former Abilene Police Detective Sgt. Willie Ford leading the ceremony.

Associate Professor of Bible, Missions and Ministry, Rev. Dr. Jerry Taylor, was named the recipient of the Claudie C. Royals Community Activist Award for his written works, educational speeches made across the nation, and founding the The Carl Spain Center on Race Studies and Spiritual Action at Abilene Christian University.

The legacy of the leader who came before Rev. Dr. Taylor, was not lost during his acceptance speech.

“I truly hope that I can truly embody the integrity, the courage that Claudie Royals embodied,” said Rev. Dr. Taylor.

This was the banquet’s return to the public after a COVID-19 hiatus in 2021. The Royals family was pleased to bring back this tribute to their father, with the chance to unite the community he loved.

“It’s not just like a regular banquet,” said Michael T. Royals, a son of Claudie C. Royals. “Our father worked hard to unite people and we’re not going to make it if we don’t work together.”