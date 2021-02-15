14 new COVID-19 deaths, 4 new cases reported in Taylor County

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Four new COVID-19 cases and 14 additional deaths have been reported in Taylor County.

Statistics released Monday show that of the 4 new cases, 0 are from PCR tests and 4 are from antigen tests.

A social media post reveals the latest deaths include three females in their 60s, 2 females in their 70s, 1 female in her 80s, 2 females in their 90s, 1 male in his 40s, 3 males in their 70s, 1 male in his 80s, and 1 male in his 90s. It is unknown if they had any pre-existing conditions.

The City of Abilene clarified that the number of deaths reported are for the number of people statewide who reported Taylor County has their primary residence. “A person who died as a result of COVID-19 and considered Taylor County their home county may not have been hospitalized in Taylor County,” said the City of Abilene.

Twenty-two patients recovered, but 25 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 14,897 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date. 1,278 of these cases remain active.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below: