14 new cases of COVID-19 in Taylor County; 362 total active cases

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene and the Taylor County Health District report 14 new cases of COVID-19. The total number of active cases is now 362.

Statistics released Tuesday show that out of the 14 new cases, 5 are from PCR tests, and 9 are from antigen tests.

Eleven patients recovered, but 25 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 2,424 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below: