2 more deaths and 14 new COVID-19 cases in Abilene, total of 291

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – 14 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Taylor County, bringing up the total number of confirmed cases to 291. According to the city, a total of 2454 tests have been administered, 81 people have recovered, and 2 additional deaths have been confirmed.

Most Abilene COVID-19 patients are in self-isolation, however, several are hospitalized and five are deceased.

AbiMar Foods became a hotspot for the virus and contributed to the increase in positive cases. Since March 31, 10% of their entire workforce tested positive for COVID-19. All 500-600 employees were tested. The company resumed operations on April 21 after closing for one week.

Other Abilene locations connected to COVID-19 include DRI, the Abilene-Taylor County Public Health District, Walmart on Southwest Drive, and the Robertson and Middleton Prison Units, the Abilene Fire Department, and the Abilene Police Department.

Wednesday afternoon the Texas Department of Criminal Justice reported the death of 53-year-old James Coleman, a correctional officer who worked at the Middleton Unit in Abilene

According to the city of Abilene, 41 Fire Department members tested positive with COVID-19, most of the firefighters have little to mild symptoms, including Fire Chief Cande Flores who says he is only experiencing minor symptoms such as headache, minor body aches, a little cough, no fever.

Police Chief Standridge confirmed 11 APD officers had tested positive for the Coronavirus as of Tuesday morning. The APD assures all infected officers are in quarantine and that more tests are being implemented.

The City of Abilene will provide updates on COVID-19 each afternoon.

