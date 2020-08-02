14 new COVID-19 cases in Taylor County, 31 hospitalizations

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene and the Taylor County Public Health District report 14 new cases of COVID-19.

Statistics released Sunday show that of the 14 new cases, 3 are from PCR tests and 11 are from antigen tests.

Seventeen patients recovered, but 31 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 1,674 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below: