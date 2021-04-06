14 new COVID-19 cases reported in Taylor County, 9 recoveries

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Fourteen new COVID-19 cases and 9 recoveries have been reported in Taylor County.

Statistics released Tuesday show that of the 14 new cases, 8 came from PCR tests, and 6 came from antigen tests. Currently, there are 13 people hospitalized.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 15,436 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to date. 143 of these cases remain active.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below: