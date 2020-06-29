14 new COVID-19 cases in Taylor County, total of 366; 3 new hospitalizations

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Taylor County Public Health District is reporting 14 new COVID-19 cases.

The 14 new positives and five recoveries bring the total number of active cases to 83, and 366 total positive cases reported in Taylor County this year.

There have been 8,183 tests administered, and 278 have recovered.

Six people are currently hospitalized with the virus in Taylor County.

Latest COVID-19 testing numbers for June 29, 2020
Expanded information on COVID-19 positive cases

