14 new COVID-19 cases in Taylor County, total of 366; 3 new hospitalizations

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Taylor County Public Health District is reporting 14 new COVID-19 cases.

The 14 new positives and five recoveries bring the total number of active cases to 83, and 366 total positive cases reported in Taylor County this year.

There have been 8,183 tests administered, and 278 have recovered.

Six people are currently hospitalized with the virus in Taylor County.

Further demographic information can be found in the image below: