14-year-old boy flees after 5-year-old sister found shot

HOUSTON (KTRK/CNN Newsource) — The search is on for a 14-year-old boy who police say ran away after his mother found his 5-year-old sister shot.
Houston police say a mother woke up after hearing a gunshot.
The woman says she ran into the living room and found her 5-year-old daughter had been shot.
The woman told police the 14-year-old boy was panicking.
She added that he picked up a gun and fled the apartment.
While the 14-year-old is missing, police say it isn’t clear who shot the little girl.
According to authorities, the 5-year-old girl was transported to the hospital in critical condition but is now in stable condition.
- Man jailed, accused of sexually abusing young girl over 2-year period
- Theater festival brings hundreds of students to Abilene
- State park hosts reenactment of Texas Buffalo Soldiers way of life
- Heart disease is the leading cause of death during or following pregnancy
- IHOP está listo para celebrar el Día del Pancake el martes 25 de Febrero