14-year old Braydon looking for his ‘Forever Family’

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC) – Braydon is a very sweet child who enjoys horseback riding, swimming, rock collecting, being in the outdoors, video games, and Legos. He also likes camping and fishing.

Braydon describes himself as nice. He likes to eat chicken nuggets, pizza, and chicken cutlets.

Braydon can be easily distracted and sometimes struggles with holding a conversation. He also struggles with sustaining attention during a conversation, but he continues to work on this. If Braydon had three wishes, they would be to live with a sister; get a DS; and have a family again. Braydon loves the country and horses.

Family Profile

Braydon is not picky about the family he gets, as long as he has a sibling. He will do well with a family who has lots of love and patience. A family who is experienced and has the time to help him reach his full potential and give him the attention he needs is ideal. Parents who are calm and not easily frustrated are also ideal. A family who lives

in the country would be a great bonus for Braydon. Braydon needs a family who is willing to work with him on achieving everything of which he is capable. He needs endless love and support as he figures out how to be a kid again! Braydon has a sister who is not part of this adoption, but with whom he has a strong relationship.

About Me

I am nice!

To inquire about Braydon, please contact Beverly Hutchins at bhutchins@2ingage.org