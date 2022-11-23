COLEMAN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – David Litton, a 14-year-old from Coleman, saved his father’s life early Monday morning after investigating the source of a loud crash.

“I was very terrified. I saw him face first on the ground and ran to him like oh my god dad,” David recalled.

David was asleep, but around 7:30 a.m., he heard a loud crash. He walked to the living room to find his father, who was experiencing a massive heart attack. His grandmother quickly dialed 9-1-1.

“I took the phone from my grandma and the lady on the phone told me to flip him on his back, so I took my father pulled him out to the middle of the living room and placed him gently on his back,” David explained. “She asked me if I knew how to perform CPR, I told her I did not. I knew a little bit of it, but I didn’t know most of it.”

Although this would be his first time, he performed lifesaving CPR until the paramedics arrived.

Laney Fulbright, Dispatch Supervisor for the Coleman County Sheriff’s department, took the 9-1-1 call.

“Just with my experience alone, there’s a lot of adults that cannot do the action that he did,” Laney said.

Dispatch is located at the law enforcement center, which is also the jail. They not only answers emergency calls, but handle jail relations as well. Laney transferred David and his grandmother to AMR, a medical dispatch that is also able to stay on the phone with the caller and provide detailed medical advice. However, she said she is still thoroughly impressed with David’s actions.

“And the fact that a 14-year-old was able to do the lifesaving measurements on his (dad) until additional help arrived is absolutely amazing,” said Laney.

And above all, David’s biggest fan is his mother, Kendra Blaire. She said she is boasting with pride for her son’s heroic actions.

“I’m so proud of him. Made me so proud that David was there to help. He took control and you know, a lot of boys, kids, adults can’t do that sort of thing and I just thought he needed to be recognized for what he’d done,” said Kendra.

Thanks to David’s quick action, his father was able to make it to a hospital safely and is currently in recovery.