142 total positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County, 48 from AbiMar Foods

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene reports a total of 142 people have now tested positive for COVID-19 in Taylor County, 48 of whom are employed at AbiMar foods.

The City of Abilene has administered COVID-19 tests, most of which have been negative. However, results from 383 tests are still pending.

Demographics on new positives outside of AbiMar include:

Case 93: F, 60s, exposure to known positive, self isolated at home

Case 94: F, 50s, pending investigation, self isolated at home

Two COVID-19 patients have died in Abilene but 12 have recovered. Most patients are currently in self-isolation at home, though some are hospitalized. Their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Monday morning, the City of Abilene will be holding a press conference to discuss testing that’s taking place at AbiMar foods, which has closed due to an outbreak of COVID-19 among employees.

As of Saturday afternoon, 511 AbiMar employees have been tested, and 175 of those tests are still pending.

Disability Resources, Inc. has also had several cases, one of which has been fatal, and the City of Abilene confirmed a Southwest Drive Walmart employee and customer tested positive for the virus earlier this month.

The City says no further tracing information regarding where positive COVID-19 patients worked and visited within the Abilene community will be released, unless health officials feel it is warranted.

A Limited Shelter in Place Order is currently in effect through April 30, shutting down non-essential businesses and only permitting people to leave their homes for essential activities.

BigCountryHomepage will continue to provide the latest information about COVID-19 in Abilene. Check back for any updates.