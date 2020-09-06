144 teams attend 44th annual LULAC Labor Day softball tournament

ABILENE, Texas. (KTAB/KRBC)- This weekend the League of United Latin American Citizens is hosting its 44th annual Labor Day Softball Tournament. This tradition brings people together from across the state of Texas, and beyond.

“You come out here to Abilene, Texas, you could play, you could get with 150 teams and play your butt off and have some fun with your friends and family. That’s what we love,” said Infinity Action Sports’ Tito Silvas.

Despite concerns of the pandemic, 144 softball teams are participating in the tournament this year.

“It’s like a big family reunion when we come. Teams come from all over, and it’s the only tournament that teams are gonna come no matter what, and when we see each other it’s like we haven’t skipped a beat,” said Lady BC’s Angela Lassetter.

Teams go to this tournament each year for different reasons, and this team from Lubbock played with heavy hearts.

“This year it meant a little bit more to us, because we had one of our good friends that passed away in a car accident. So we all came out here wearing these jerseys to represent him because he was also a guy that loved to play softball too,” said tournament attendee Michael Gonzalez.

Silvas says he sees this event as an opportunity to share his culture with everyone in attendance.

“Coming out here and being able to represent my heritage and the Hispanic heritage is a big deal to everybody, and for them to have this tournament during the pandemic just gives us a way to come together as a family,” said Silvas.

Many players competing this weekend say they are proud to support LULAC, and the work the organization does to help those in need.

“LULAC does a great job as far as helping out in the community. Helping out in the Hispanic community, but they also go a little bit beyond that, they help out all the communities,” said Gonzalez.