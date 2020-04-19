144 total positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County, 50 from AbiMar Foods

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene reports a total of 144 people have now tested positive for COVID-19 in Taylor County, 50 of whom are employed at AbiMar foods.

The City of Abilene has administered 1981 COVID-19 tests, most of which have been negative. However, results from 274 tests are still pending.

Two COVID-19 patients have died in Abilene but 12 have recovered. Most patients are currently in self-isolation at home, though some are hospitalized. Their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Monday morning, the City of Abilene will be holding a press conference to discuss testing that’s taking place at AbiMar foods, which has closed due to an outbreak of COVID-19 among employees.

As of Sunday afternoon, 511 AbiMar employees have been tested, and 80 of those tests are still pending.

Disability Resources, Inc. has also had several cases, one of which has been fatal, and the City of Abilene confirmed a Southwest Drive Walmart employee and customer tested positive for the virus earlier this month.

The City says no further tracing information regarding where positive COVID-19 patients worked and visited within the Abilene community will be released, unless health officials feel it is warranted.

A Limited Shelter in Place Order is currently in effect through April 30, shutting down non-essential businesses and only permitting people to leave their homes for essential activities.

BigCountryHomepage will continue to provide the latest information about COVID-19 in Abilene. Check back for any updates.