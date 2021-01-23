147 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths reported in Taylor County

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene-Taylor County Health District is reporting 147 new cases of COVID-19 and four new deaths in the county on Saturday.

Hospitalization information had not yet been released. As of Friday, the number of hospitalizations in the county was 117.

The total number od deaths stemming from COVID-19 in Abilene and Taylor County now stands at 258. The following is the demographic information from the four new deaths as reported by the Health District:

255 – a male in his 50s with underlying conditions

256 – a female in her 80s with underlying conditions

257 – a male in his 60s with underlying conditions

258 – a female in her 60s with underlying conditions

Additionally reported on Saturday was 15 recoveries.

There are currently 2,698 active COVID-19 cases in Taylor County.