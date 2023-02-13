SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – There’s nothing quite like the rodeo, but the Ridin’ for Cash Bull Bash allows rodeo to meet charity, with all proceeds going to visually impaired kids and their families across the Big Country.

The Ridin’ for Cash Bull Bash is in its 14th season, providing the bull riders and vendors at the Nolan County Coliseum in Sweetwater.

It started when Annie Miles’ knew she wanted to bring more awareness and attention to the visually impaired students across the Big Country, while helping parents and their kids with the costly expenses the necessary tools for their children brings.

Raising nearly $100,000 to date, the Ridin’ for Cash Bull Bash has brought families together in similar situations, proving these parents are not alone in their journey of raising visually impaired children. It also allows the kids to create lifelong bonds with others, ranging from 7-15 years of age.

Camden Lecroy is 7-years-old and has found a best friend and role model in Cash Miles, whom the Bull Bash was named after. With very similar diagnosis, these two are inseparable, sharing the same sense of humor and love of music.

While his father, Christian Lecroy, remembers being caught off-guard when his son was diagnosed as visually impaired, he said it has become the greatest blessing in his life and has changed his perspective entirely.

“I’m extremely thankful to be in this position,” Christian said fighting back tears. “The way we perceive everything, there’s nothing that we can’t do and he truly feels like that way. He’s made us feel like that for everything, every aspect in our life.”

The Ridin’ for Cash Bull Bash benefits nearly 125 kids and their families in Region 14. The Bull Bash will be held at the Nolan County Coliseum on Saturday, February 18th at 7pm. Gates open at 6pm with admission fees costing $20. Kids 5 and under will get in for free.