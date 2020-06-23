15 new COVID-19 cases in Taylor County, 54 cases reported in the past week

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene and the Taylor-County Public Health District report 15 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 313.

Taylor County has seen recent coronavirus surge; fifty-four of the total number of cases were reported last week.

According to the Taylor County Health District, 7673 tests have been conducted, and 248 people have recovered bringing the number of active cases to 60.

There are currently 3 people hospitalized in Taylor County; “Hospitalizations is the total number of individuals hospitalized in Taylor County with COVID-19, no matter their county of residence,” said the City of Abilene.

Further demographic information can be found in the image below.