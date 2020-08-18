15 people arrested during child trafficking operation in Brown County

BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – 15 people have been arrested during a child trafficking operation in Brown County.

According to the Brownwood County Sheriff’s Office, the suspects had been targeted for soliciting minors online for sexual encounters.

The Child Trafficking Operation conducted in Brown County on August 6th and 7th was a collaboration between The Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division, the Abilene Police Department, Brown County Sheriff’s Office, and the Brownwood Police Department.

The operation was headquartered at the Brown County Law Enforcement Center in Brownwood, and lead to the arrest of 12 persons in Brown County and the arrest of 3 persons in other counties.