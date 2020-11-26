15-year-old Jasmine looking for her ‘Forever Family’

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC) – Jasmine is a very sweet and active youth. She loves to be working out, dancing, or running. She has a happy personality and loves lending a hand in whatever you may need help with. When outdoors, Jasmine likes to ride her bike, skate, and participate in other physical activities.

During her downtime, she likes watching movies, listening to music, singing, or hanging out with her friends. One of her favorite subjects in school is math. Some of her favorite foods are boneless

wings, Mexican food, and pizza. She would not mind learning more about cooking and has

shown an interest in this hobby.

Overall, Jasmine is a resilient child who won’t give up on life or herself.

Family Profile

Jasmine will be better suited to be a part of a smaller forever family. She does not want to be

overlooked in the shuffle of things and loves receiving the individual attention she craves.

Jasmine would love to be an older sister and would not mind younger siblings in the home. She

would like to be a part of a family who participates in fun activities which she enjoys. Jasmine

has stated that she would be okay with a family who participates in church activities as well, as

she has strong Christian beliefs and values.



About Me

I am really kind and sweet. I love to help out with cooking, babysitting, and things like that. I

just want a family who will love me just like I am.



To inquire about Jasmine, please contact Beverly Hutchins at askus@2ingage.org