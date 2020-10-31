153 new COVID-19 cases in Taylor County, 55 hospitalizations

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene and the Taylor County Health District report 153 new COVID-19 cases. There are now a total of 1,521 active cases.

Statistics released Saturday show that of the 153 new cases, 87 are from PCR tests and 66 are from antigen tests.

Thirty-seven patients recovered, but 55 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 4,782 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below: