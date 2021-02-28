16 new COVID-19 cases, 33 recoveries reported in Taylor County

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Sixteen new COVID-19 cases and 33 recoveries have been reported in Taylor County.

Statistics released Sunday show that of the 16 new cases, 3 are from PCR tests and 13 are from antigen tests.

Thirty-three patients recovered, but 22 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 15,160 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date. 704 of these cases remain active.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below: