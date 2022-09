HASKELL, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A 16-year-old male was taken into custody on Tuesday afternoon following a string of arson fires on Tuesday morning in Haskell.

The Haskell Police Department was able to identify the juvenile with surveillance video from a Haskell CISD facility where one of three fires was started.

The fires occurred at a Haskell CISD Cafeteria, the visitor’s locker room of the Haskell football stadium, and at a storage facility of the Haskell Church of Christ.