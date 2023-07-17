ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Wylie High School (WHS) student was killed in a car wreck in Far South Abilene Friday afternoon.

Reporting from the rollover crash, KTAB/KRBC confirmed with the Abilene Police Department (APD) that a young man was ejected from a Jeep Friday afternoon. By that evening, he was reported to be in critical condition.

APD reported Monday morning that the 16-year-old had died due to his injuries from the wreck. He passed away Sunday, July 16.

In a statement to parents of WHS students, the school identified the young man, and said he would have been entering his junior year.

Out of respect to the family, BigCountryHomepage.com will not be identifying the teenager.

“Losses like this impact our entire community and raise many emotions, concerns, and questions,” WHS wrote.

In response to this tragic loss, counselors will be at the high school library, available to any student between 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. Monday.

The school also said the family will have a ‘celebration of life’ memorial on Sunday, July 23, and that the teenager’s organs would be donated to help save the lives of others.

Our deepest sympathies and condolences are with this young man’s family. Wylie High School described him as “full of life.”