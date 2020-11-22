161 new COVID-19 cases in Taylor County, 114 total hospitalizations

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene and the Abilene Taylor County Public Health District report 161 new COVID-19 cases and 39 recoveries.

Statistics released Sunday show that of the 161 new cases, 50 are from PCR tests and 111 are from antigen tests.

Thirty-nine patients recovered, but 114 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 7,206 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date. 2,578 of these cases remain active.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below: