ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A weekly summary report from the Abilene-Taylor County Public Health District showed that virus cases in the county rose from 64 cases to 169 the span of several days – urging officials to encourage the public to remain vigilant about the virus.

Public Health Director Annette Lerma said the spike could be caused from a number of factors, such as vacation travel or a virus mutation.

“Anytime a new variant comes around and spreads more quickly, you’ll see an uptick there,” Lerma explained. “Holidays can certainly cause an uptick.”

Lerma told KTAB/KRBC that the health district expects cases to peak in the coming weeks, then later taper off – a pattern many have become familiar with the going-on three years of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re still adjusting to the new normal,” said Lerma.

As the pandemic seemingly has slowed, Lerma said the health district is now able to shift focus to initiatives that have been put on the backburner because of COVID.

“We’re working on some of our obesity prevention projects, we’re focusing hard on child immunizations- that was something that really dropped off during COVID,” said Lerma. “I guess those are some of the more routing parts of public health.”

The public health district is still offering free covid vaccinations by appointment only – click here to arrange yours.