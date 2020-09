Latest numbers from the Abilene-Taylor County Public District

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Latest COVID-19 numbers from the Abilene-Taylor County Public Health District show 17 new cases and 17 new recoveries in the county.

The current number of active cases in Taylor County now stands at 382.

Of the new cases, 13 were from PCR tests and 4 were from antigen tests.

Current hospitalizations are at 20, with 18 being county residents.

The total number of COVID-19-related deaths for the county remains at 37. The average age of those hospitalized is 69.