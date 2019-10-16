1,700 wreaths needed for Wreaths Across America

ABILENE,Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Abilene is asking for the public’s help bringing a Christmas tradition to life.

Project coordinator Roxanne Klump says they need 2,000 wreaths donated, but only have about 300 so far.

Her hope is to honor every single veteran, because each has a story of their own.

“There are a lot of people buried here with no next of kin,” said Klump.

She says she hopes to recreate the season of green and red all while honoring the red, white and blue.

“It’s just beautiful because the grass is turned brown and then there’s all these green wreaths standing at all the headstones, and it’s just this peaceful, beautiful scene,” said Klump.

For Jimmy Defoor, this will be the first year he places a wreath on his daughter’s grave, saying it means the world to him that he will be able to pay remembrance to his daughter and all the veterans at the cemetery.

“It gives you that warm feeling that people care, people think about our veterans and their families,” he says.

Those who wish to donate can do so here and then type in the cemetery code, which is TX0205.

Each wreath is $15. The deadline to donate is Dec. 2.