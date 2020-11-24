177 new COVID-19 cases in Taylor County, 86 recoveries

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene and the Abilene Taylor County Public Health District report 177 new COVID-19 cases and 86 recoveries.

Statistics released Tuesday show that of the 177 new cases, 62 are from PCR tests and 115 are from antigen tests.

Eighty-nine patients recovered, but 104 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 7,456 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date. 2,706 of these cases remain active.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below: