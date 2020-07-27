18 new positive COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Taylor County Public Health District is reporting 18 new positive cases of COVID-19 and one additional death.

The City of Abilene says a man in his 80s with preexisting medical conditions died from COVID-19.

There are seven new positives from PCR tests and 11 from antigen tests, for a total of 18 new positive cases.

There are a total of 463 active cases from PCR tests and 471 active cases from antigen tests, for a total of 934 active cases in Taylor County.

Since tracking began, there have been a total of 1,019 positive cases from PCR tests and 532 from antigen tests, for a total of 1,551 positive results.

According to the health district, there are 42 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 19 from Taylor County and 23 from outside the county.

There have been 28 new recoveries.

The average age of those who have died from COVID-19 in Taylor County is 72, and the average age of those hospitalized is 60.

