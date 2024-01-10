EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An 18-wheeler carrying an oversized load caught fire on westbound I-20 near mile marker 359 east of Ranger.

Courtesy of the Ranger Volunteer Fire Department

As of 7:39 p.m. on January 10, crews are currently working to put out the flames at the scene. The Ranger Volunteer Fire Department has reported that the truck is considered a total loss, but no damage was caused to the oversized load, and there were no injuries reported.

Please avoid the area as crews work to clear the scene. BigCountryHomepage will update if new information becomes available.