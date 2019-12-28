18-wheeler rollover on Highway 84

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Rainy conditions may have contributed to an 18-wheeler rollover this morning.

The truck was traveling southbound on highway 83/84 near FM 707 when it slid off the road, coming to rest on its side in the median.

Our crew on the scene tells us there was another eighteen-wheeler with a damaged front grill that was possibly involved in the wreck as it was just a few feet away from the turned over truck, but it is unknown to what extent.

No word on if there were any injuries.

This is a developing story. BigCountryHomepage will update if more information becomes available.