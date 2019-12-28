Remarkable Women

18-wheeler rollover on Highway 84

News
Posted: / Updated:

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Rainy conditions may have contributed to an 18-wheeler rollover this morning.

The truck was traveling southbound on highway 83/84 near FM 707 when it slid off the road, coming to rest on its side in the median.

Our crew on the scene tells us there was another eighteen-wheeler with a damaged front grill that was possibly involved in the wreck as it was just a few feet away from the turned over truck, but it is unknown to what extent.

No word on if there were any injuries.

This is a developing story. BigCountryHomepage will update if more information becomes available.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KRBC News