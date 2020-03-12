18-year-old passenger dies after Wednesday wreck near Jones Co. line

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — An 18-year-old has died from injuries sustained in a Wednesday car accident.

Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) says 18-year-old Diego Hernandez died Wednesday evening.

A 1-year-old boy who was revived by CPR at the scene of the accident has since been flown to Cook Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth, but is expected to survive, according to DPS.

The crash happened at US Highway 277/83/84 and North Beltway Road just before 5:30 p.m.

A total of five people were injured in the crash.

The DPS issued the following statement just before 10 p.m. Wednesday: