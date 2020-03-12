18-year-old passenger dies after Wednesday wreck near Jones Co. line

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — An 18-year-old has died from injuries sustained in a Wednesday car accident.
Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) says 18-year-old Diego Hernandez died Wednesday evening.
A 1-year-old boy who was revived by CPR at the scene of the accident has since been flown to Cook Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth, but is expected to survive, according to DPS.
The crash happened at US Highway 277/83/84 and North Beltway Road just before 5:30 p.m.
A total of five people were injured in the crash.
The DPS issued the following statement just before 10 p.m. Wednesday:
At around 5:30 p.m. this evening, DPS was notified of a two vehicle crash at the intersection of US-83 and FM 3034 in Jones County. A vehicle was traveling West on FM 3034 where the driver disregarded a stop sign and attempted to cross US 83. While crossing US 83 the vehicle was struck on the passenger side. 18 year old Diago Hernandez was killed in the crash. No other information is available at this time.
