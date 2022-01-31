COLORADO CITY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The remains of an 18-year-old soldier killed during the Korean War will be buried at Colorado City Cemetery next month.

According to a news release from the U.S. Army, funeral services for Army Cpl. Marvin D. Actkinson will be performed by Kiker-Seale Funeral Home, Colorado City, preceding the interment on Feb. 12.

The Army says Actkinson, a native of Sudan, Texas, was a member of Company B, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division when was reported missing in action Dec. 2, 1950 after his unit was attacked by enemy forces as they attempted to withdraw near the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea. Following the battle, his remains could not be recovered. He was just 18 years old.









Almost 70 years later, Actkinson’s remains were turned over by North Korea on July 27, 2018. He was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency Oct. 1, 2021, after his remains were identified using circumstantial evidence as well as anthropological, isotope, mitochondrial DNA, Y-chromosome DNA and autosomal DNA analysis, according to the news release.

Actkinson’s name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, along with the others who are still missing from the Korean War, the news release states. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

The Army says more than 7,500 Americans remain unaccounted for from the Korean War.

For additional information about Cpl. Actkinson, go to https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/News-Releases/PressReleaseArticleView/Article/2800232/soldier-accounted-for-from-korean-war-actkinson-m/

To learn more about the Department of Defense’s mission to account for Americans who went missing while serving their country, visit the DPAA website at www.dpaa.mil, www.facebook.com/dodpaa, or call (703) 699-1420/1169.